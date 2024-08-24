Gold prices in Pakistan hit another record high

ISLAMABAD, AUG 24: The price of gold in Pakistan continues to smash all previous records on Saturday and reach new heights in history.

According to data provided by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by another Rs1,700, settling at Rs263,700.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also saw an increase of Rs1,457 to stand at Rs226,080.

Internationally also, the gold price gained a massive $20 to settle at $2,512. The silver rates in the local market, however, remained stable at Rs2,950.

On Thursday, the price of gold in Pakistan had smashed all previous records to reach the highest rate in history. According to data provided by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs800, settling at Rs261,800.

On August 17, the price of gold in Pakistan witnessed a massive increase, reaching an all-time historic high. According to data provided by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs2,500, settling at Rs260,200.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also saw a huge increase, rising by Rs2,144 to stand at Rs223,080.

The previous all-time high rate of gold was reported on July 18, when the yellow metal experienced a massive rise after a two-day Ashura break.

Dealers said at the time that gold had become expensive due to the possibility of the US central bank slashing interest rates, while another reason attributed to this historic rise is the influence of Donald Trump’s possible victory in the US elections.

The All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association reported that the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs4,600, bringing it to a historic Rs254,000.