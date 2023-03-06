Gold price sees another big decrease in Pakistan

KARACHI, MAR 06 (DNA) — The price of gold Friday witnessed a drop after the Pakistani rupee’s effort to be strong against the US dollar in the local market. The price of 24-karat of pure gold declined by Rs1,600 per tola to reach Rs2,00,000 per tola in the Pakistani yellow metal bazaar.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) shows the price of 10 grams of 24 Karats gold dropped by Rs1,372 to settle at Rs1,71,468. Last week, the country also witnessed a decrease in gold prices that closed at Rs2,01,600 per tola.

In the international market, the commodity price increased by $8 to reach $1,856 per ounce. Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged and traded at Rs2,140 per tola and the price of 10 grams of silver of 24 karats at Rs1834.70 on Monday. — DNA