Gold price pops again by Rs100 to reach Rs156,000 per tola

KARACHI, NOV 14: Gold prices in the country rose again on Monday as the PKR got drubbed at the hands of the US dollar.

Despite the gold losing value on the international market, the price of per tola gold of 24-karat increased by Rs100 to Rs156,000 in the local market.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs84 to Rs133,774, while a 10-gram bar of 22-karat gold is worth Rs122600.

On the international market, the price of per ounce of gold was reduced by $14 to $1757.

The price of silver in the country remained unchanged, with per tola of 24-Karat silver costing Rs1680 and, while 10 grams of silver costing Rs1440.32.