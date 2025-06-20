Gold price in Pakistan drops for 5th consecutive day

ISLAMABAD, JUN 20: The price of gold in Pakistan and globally continues to decline for the fifth consecutive session. According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola saw a decrease of Rs1,595 on Friday to reach Rs357,000. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs1,368, taking it to Rs306,069.

The global gold market also witnessed minor changes, with the price of gold per ounce falling by $16 to reach $3,356.

The silver prices in Pakistan also continued to decline, with the price of a tola of 24-karat silver decreasing by Rs24 to reach Rs3,796, and the price for 10 grams of silver going down to Rs3,254.