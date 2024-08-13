Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Gold Medalist: Arshad Nadeem shares Olympic journey at Islamabad media event

ISLAMABAD, AUG 13 (DNA) – Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem, addressed the media today at the Islamabad Marriott Hotel.

During the event, Nadeem shared his experiences and insights from his journey to Olympic success, expressing gratitude for the support of the nation.

