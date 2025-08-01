Gohar briefs Australian envoy about political situation
DNA
ISLAMABAD: Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar held a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins in Islamabad.
The two discussed in detail the evolving political situation in the country. Barrister Gohar apprised the High Commissioner of PTI’s struggle for the restoration of the Constitution, rule of law, and protection of fundamental rights.
He also expressed concerns over the independence of the judiciary following the 26th Constitutional Amendment.
