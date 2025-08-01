Friday, August 1, 2025
Main Menu

Gohar briefs Australian envoy about  political situation

| August 1, 2025
Gohar briefs Australian envoy about  political situation

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar held a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins in Islamabad.

The two discussed in detail the evolving political situation in the country. Barrister Gohar apprised the High Commissioner of PTI’s struggle for the restoration of the Constitution, rule of law, and protection of fundamental rights.

He also expressed concerns over the independence of the judiciary following the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Gohar briefs Australian envoy about  political situation

Gohar briefs Australian envoy about  political situation

DNA ISLAMABAD: Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar held a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Neil HawkinsRead More

Senator Waseem hosts Japanese ambassador to strengthen bilateral ties

Senator Waseem hosts Japanese ambassador to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, AUG 1 /DNA/ – Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem hosted a reception at his residenceRead More

Comments are Closed