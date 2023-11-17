Gohar Ayub passes away

PTI leaders, workers grieved over Omar Ayub’s father sad demise

Gohar’s funeral prayer to be offered in Haripur today

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – In shocking news, the father of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, former Speaker National Assembly and foreign minister Gohar Ayub passed away after a brief illness on Friday.

The PTI leadership and workers expressed heartfelt condolences with Omar Ayub and his bereaved family.

In condolence messages, they paid rich tribute to Gohar Ayub for services to the country and the nation.

Gohar Ayub’s funeral prayer would be offered in his native village in Haripur today (Saturday) at 3 pm. He was under treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad.