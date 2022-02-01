Tuesday, February 1, 2022
GM Serena Hotels, Kyrgyz ambassador discuss tourism, hotel business

| February 1, 2022

ISLAMABAD, FEB 1 /DNA/ – Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev met with Michel A. Galopin, General Manager of the Serena Hotels.

During the conversation, the sides discussed issues of cooperation in the field of tourism, hotel business, as well as, in general, the development of Kyrgyz-Pakistani cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

According to the results of the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to conduct joint work aimed at popularizing Kyrgyzstan in Pakistan as a tourist destination.

