Global young leaders exchange ideas on diplomacy and innovation in Beijing forum

| April 28, 2024
BEIJING, APR 28: /DNA/ – Mike Liu, Vice President Centre for China & Globalisation, Mr. John Zhao, Director of external relations of the Global Young Leaders Dialogue, Ms. Lucy Tong, Strategy and Policy Consultant at AIIB, Mr. Biman Liyanage, AI expert and Mr. Najeeb Haider, Director General, AIIB speaking at a panel discussion during “Professionals and Students Forum” hosted by Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

