Global market demands ethical business practices: IOE Head

ISLAMABAD, DEC 8 /DNA/ – At the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), Roberto Suarez Santos, Secretary General of the International Organization of Employers (IOE), delivered a powerful address as the Chief Guest at the Awareness Raising Session for Employers on Business and Human Rights Due Diligence held here on Monday. He underscored the rising global importance of Business and Human Rights, noting that in today’s era of instant information and interconnected markets, a country’s global perception is shaped not only by economic indicators but also by how responsibly its businesses operate. Nations that prioritize ethical practices, transparency, and fairness, he said, attract greater investment, stronger partnerships, and deeper trust from international markets.

The IOE Secretary General emphasized that Human Rights Due Diligence is no longer a technical concept but a core expectation of global buyers, investors, and consumers. For businesses to remain competitive, he stressed, they must demonstrate credibility and engage meaningfully with workers, communities, and supply chains. He highlighted that addressing the systemic root causes of human rights challenges requires a holistic approach that includes improved labor practices, greater access to remedies, safe workplaces, and a culture of respect across industries.

He further noted that sustainability can no longer be separated from human rights, as climate pressures, economic instability, and social vulnerabilities directly shape the long-term viability of enterprises. He urged Pakistani businesses to prepare for global shifts by embracing sustainability, integrating climate considerations into business planning, and strengthening resilience across their value chains.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI, Sardar Tahir Mehmood, said that the future belongs to economies that are ethical, responsible, sustainable, people-centric, and aligned with international norms. He announced that ICCI will establish a dedicated Business and Human Rights Working Group in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP). This initiative, he added, will help bring Pakistan closer to meeting global expectations and building a transparent, sustainable, and competitive economic landscape. “Together, we can shape a future where responsible business conduct becomes the cornerstone of national progress,” he concluded.

Country Head International Labor Organization (ILO), Geir Tonstol, highlighted the significance of compliance with international standards and showcased the major steps Pakistan has taken toward achieving these objectives.

Malik Tahir Jawaid, President Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP), offered full technical support to ICCI members in improving compliance with international labor standards, responsible business practices, and strengthening the global credibility of Pakistani enterprises.

Chairman Founder Group ICCI, Sheikh Tariq Sadiq, reaffirmed that economic progress and human dignity must advance together. “No business can truly grow if its workforce feels insecure, unheard, or unsupported. Let us commit to a future where business success strengthens human rights,” he said.

Patron-in-Chief EFP, Mian Akram Farid, in his welcome remarks, emphasized that compliance with human rights conditions is now a mandatory requirement for international trade, including the European Union. He stressed that Pakistan’s GSP+ status is tied to compliance with 27 international conventions relating to human rights and labor rights. Senior Vice President ICCI, Tahir Ayub conducted the program.

The Ministry of Human Rights, Government of Pakistan representative elaborated the National Action Plan and highlighted government initiatives and penalties for violations. Former EFP President Majyd Aziz spoke about the importance of Human Rights Due Diligence for the sustainability and long-term growth of businesses.

Prominent participants included ICCI Council Members Zubair Ahmed Malik, Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Chaudhry Waheed ud Din, Khalid Javaid, former Presidents Zahid Maqbool, Mohammad Ahmad, Nasir Khan, SVP Islamabad Industrial Association Mirza Mohammad Ali, Feroz Alam VP, EFP, Directors Humayun Nazir, Mohsin Tabani. Ms Sadef Hatif, Dr. Yousuf, Nazar Ali, Secretary General, market Presidents, trade leaders, and executive members.