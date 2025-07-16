Global Kashmir Conference in UK condemns India’s aggression, war crimes

LONDON, JUL 16 /DNA/ – Under the patronage of Raja Najabat Hussain, Sitara-e-Pakistan, a historic All Parties Kashmir Parliamentary Conference was held in London, UK. The conference raised grave concerns over India’s escalating belligerence and nuclear brinkmanship, which, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam tragedy—where 26 innocent lives were lost—has pushed the region dangerously close to full-scale war. The declaration of the conference strongly urged the United Nations to conduct an impartial investigation into the incident and determine its real perpetrators.

Held at the British Parliament, the event saw the participation of a large number of MPs and dignitaries, including:

Barrister Imran Hussain, Chair of APPG on Kashmir

Tahir Ali, Senior Vice Chair

Debbie Abrahams, former Chair

MPs Dr Afzal Khan, Richard Burgon, David Williams, Dr Alison Clarkson, Connor Rand, Kate Dearden

Dr Zubair Ahmed, Barrister Mohammad Ayub, Mohammad Yasin, UK Head of Trade for Pakistan

Senator Dr Humayun Mohammad, Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum, Chair Ex-Pakistan Army

Onaza Ehsan Butt, former MNA

Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General UBG and leading businessman

Mohammad Suleman, Assistant Director PIPS

Kashmiri community leaders and diaspora figures such as Prof. Shahid Iqbal, Muzzammil Ayub Thakur, Rehana Ali Advocate, Nadia Jafri (Chairperson, JK Right to Self-Determination Movement UK), Zeeshan Arif (Youth Wing Head), Barrister Shehzada Hayat, and many others also participated.

Speakers condemned Indian PM Narendra Modi’s ideology-driven Hindutva extremism and systematic human rights violations against minorities in India. They accused the BJP-RSS regime of pursuing the fascist goal of Akhand Bharat while spreading state terrorism, including cross-border attacks on Kashmiri and Sikh activists through RAW operatives.

India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty was described as water terrorism. The speakers also highlighted the rise of over 19 separatist movements within India—across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, and the South—indicating internal instability.

Particular outrage was expressed over the use of rape as a weapon of war by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, calling it a gross violation of international law. Reference was made to US travel advisories warning about risks to women in India.

Participants demanded the immediate release of Kashmiri freedom leaders including Yasin Malik, Dr Qasim Faktoo, Shabir Shah, Khurram Parvez, Asif Sultan, Sajad Gul, Asiya Andrabi, Altaf Shah, and Musarat Alam Bhat.

It was emphasized that:

The Simla Agreement of 1972 is void, as the people of Jammu & Kashmir were not a party to it.

India is violating international laws, including UN Resolutions 47, 51, and 91, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman of JK Self-Determination International UK, urged House of Lords members to raise the Kashmir conflict, Indo-Pak nuclear threat, and India’s treaty violations in today’s debate (July 17), especially in light of extremist Hindutva policies.

The conference concluded with a 6-point declaration, calling for:

A UN-supervised plebiscite in Jammu & Kashm A ban on extremist organizations and actions

Immediate action against uranium smugglingAccountability of India for war crimes

Global support for imprisoned Kashmiri leadersh. International action against India’s water aggression

The participants demanded global sanctions on India for:

Weaponizing sexual violence

Extrajudicial killings and disappearances

Harassment of journalists

Defying UN resolutions

Irresponsible nuclear behavior

The conference closed with a united pledge that Jammu & Kashmir will achieve freedom—no matter what.

The event was hosted by British MP James Frith.