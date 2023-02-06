Glenn Cundari arrives to train Pak coaches for Berlin Special Olympics

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: Glenn Cundari, head coach of International Special Olympics Canada reached Pakistan for the training of Pakistani coaches for the Special Olympics World Games to be held in Berlin this year in June.

Upon his arrival in Karachi for one week training session Glenn Cundari received warm welcome from the chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) Ronak Lakhani and other officials of Special Olympics Pakistan.

The preparations for the Special Olympics World Games to be played in Berlin, Germany this year from June 17 to 25, the training camp of the national players were organized at Karachi Port Trust Sports Complex.

Head coach Glenn Cundari visited the camp with Ronak Lakhani and witnessed the performance of the coaches and players.

Speaking on the occasion, Glenn Cundari said that he is very happy to come to Pakistan and support Special Olympics Pakistan for a good cause as well as I am enjoying being hosted here as Pakistan is known all over the world for its place in world sports.

He said that the coaching seminar will prove to be very useful for the Pakistani coaches through which the coaches will be able to provide the best training and guidance to the special athletes in the future.

Glenn Cundari further said that special athletes are an inspiration for us. It is hoped that these specials will perform well for their country in the World Games.

Ronak Lakhani, Chairperson Special Olympics Pakistan said that the arrival of Glenn to Pakistan is an honour for us and a coaching seminar is being organized for Pakistani coaches of different sports of Special Olympics in Karachi, in which head coach Glenn Curdin will teach the methods of different sports of Special Olympics.

She said that the coaching seminar will not only give opportunities to our local coaches to train under the supervision of international coaches in their own country, but it will also provide them exposure at the international level.