Gillani reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestinian statehood

ISLAMABAD, OCT 14 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Pakistan, Dr. Zuhair Mohammad, held an important meeting with Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, His Excellency Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, at the Senate Chairman’s residence.

During the meeting, Ambassador Zuhair expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s consistent and unwavering support for Palestine at all international forums. He praised Pakistan’s principled stance and the deep-rooted relationship between the two brotherly nations.

Senate Chairman Gillani, a historic figure in Pakistan’s political leadership with vast diplomatic experience, reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm position on the Palestinian cause.

He stated:

“Pakistan has always recognized Palestine since it was Palestine — it is, and it will remain. Pakistan carries the cause of Palestine just as it carries all its national responsibilities.”

He emphasized that support for Palestine is part of Pakistan’s moral, political, and diplomatic commitment and will continue unchanged.

In a significant gesture of parliamentary collaboration, Chairman Gillani extended an invitation to the Speaker of the Palestinian National Council to participate in a special international conference of Heads of National Councils from various countries.

The meeting also included the presentation of the official emblem (slogan) of the Senate of Pakistan to Ambassador Zuhair, symbolizing mutual respect and strengthening bilateral ties.

Both sides agreed to enhance parliamentary, diplomatic, and humanitarian cooperation in support of justice and peace in Palestine.

This engagement reflects Pakistan’s historic solidarity with Palestine and its ongoing role in promoting unity and global dialogue.