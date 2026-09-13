Gilani’s statesmanship strengthens Pakistan’s parliamentary diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13: Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani’s sustained efforts to advance parliamentary diplomacy and strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with legislatures across the world have received appreciation from the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) for his leadership and contribution to the Second Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC-2), held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from August 26 to 28, 2026.

In a letter addressed to Chairman Senate, ISC Secretary General Ek Nath Dhakal conveyed appreciation on behalf of the ISC and President of the Senate of Cambodia, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, for his esteemed presence and contribution to the Conference.

The letter also acknowledged Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani as the Founding Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference.

Chairman Senate Gilani’s engagement reflects his statesmanlike approach to parliamentary diplomacy, with a consistent emphasis on dialogue, mutual understanding, peaceful resolution of disputes and cooperation among nations.

Through engagement with Speakers, Presiding Officers and parliamentary leaders, he has sought to build bridges and deepen institutional relationships beyond traditional diplomatic channels.

The Second Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference, convened under the theme “Solidarity for Peace and Shared Prosperity — Strengthening International Law and Resolving Conflicts Peacefully,” brought together parliamentary leaders to deliberate on peace, international cooperation and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Gilani used the platform to reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to dialogue, multilateral cooperation and respect for international law.

As Founding Chair of the ISC, Chairman Senate Gilani has continued to promote parliament-to-parliament diplomacy as an effective instrument for fostering international understanding and cooperation.

His sustained diplomatic engagement has enhanced Pakistan’s voice and visibility in global parliamentary forums and strengthened its parliamentary partnerships with countries across the world.

The appreciation conveyed by the ISC underscores the significance of Chairman Senate Gilani’s contribution to parliamentary diplomacy and reflects Pakistan’s commitment to constructive multilateral engagement, peace and shared prosperity.