Gilani visits Mahmood Group of Textile Mills

ISLAMABAD/MULTAN, NOV 21 /DNA/ – Acting President of Pakistan Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visited Mahmood Group of Textile Mills in Multan Industrial Estate. During the visit, the head of the group, Khawaja Muhammad Anees, briefed him on the state-of-the-art machinery, production processes, labour welfare programs, and ongoing export orders. Khawaja Muhammad Anees informed the Acting President that Mahmood Group is producing world-class textile products and is adopting sustainable industrial practices through the use of modern technology. The Acting President appreciated the group’s industrial contributions and its role in strengthening Pakistan’s exports.

A detailed discussion was also held on the overall situation of the textile sector, cotton production, and related agricultural matters. Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani stated that textiles form the backbone of Pakistan’s exports, while cotton remains the foundation of the textile industry. He emphasized the need for improving seed quality, irrigation systems, and agricultural research. The Acting President added that supporting farmers and strengthening the agriculture sector would further boost the textile industry, which is vital for the national economy. He reiterated that the government is committed to providing all possible facilities and a conducive environment for the promotion of industry and trade.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani lauded Mahmood Group for its valuable services, noting that the private sector’s contribution in enhancing exports and generating employment opportunities is commendable. Senior government officials, industrialists, and relevant authorities were also present during the visit.