Gilani stresses just solution to Palestine issue

ISLAMABAD, NOV 12 (DNA): Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has said that a just and lasting solution to the Palestine issue is essential for sustainable peace in the Middle East.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue its political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Palestinian people.

The Chairman Senate expressed these views during a meeting with Palestinian Speaker Rawhi Fatooh on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Gilani lauded the courage and resilience of the Palestinian people, terming their struggle a beacon of determination.

He welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement as a positive step but condemned its violations, reiterating that justice and peace must prevail in the region.

He said that parliaments across the world must collectively play their role in advancing the shared goals of peace, development, and prosperity.

The ISC, he noted, serves as an effective platform for global parliamentary leaders to exchange experiences and foster cooperation.

The Palestinian delegation thanked the government, parliament, and people of Pakistan for their consistent and principled support to Palestine at all international forums.

The Chairman also held separate meetings with parliamentary leaders from Rwanda, Algeria, Iran, Guatemala, and the Maldives.

He said Pakistan values its historic friendship with Rwanda and remains committed to expanding institutional cooperation and multilateral engagement.

Highlighting Algeria’s participation as a symbol of regional solidarity and parliamentary partnership, Gilani said the conference would contribute to shaping a collective roadmap for peace, security, and development.

During his meeting with the Iranian delegation, the Chairman said peace, progress, and prosperity represent the shared vision of Pakistan and Iran.

He emphasized that joint parliamentary efforts are vital for achieving equitable and lasting solutions to global disputes.