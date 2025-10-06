Gilani leads Pakistan’s parliamentary delegation to 68th CPC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 06 (APP/DNA): Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, is leading Pakistan’s parliamentary delegation to the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) being held in Barbados. During his visit, the Chairman Senate also made a brief stopover in the United Kingdom in transit.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference brings together Speakers, parliamentarians, and representatives from member states across the globe. The event serves as an important forum for dialogue on strengthening democracy, promoting good governance, enhancing public representation, and fostering inter-parliamentary cooperation, said news release.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani will hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the conference with parliamentary leaders, law makers, and key global parliamentary figures. Discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral ties, deepening parliamentary partnerships, promoting people-to-people linkages, and enhancing regional collaboration.

Gilani is also scheduled to chair one of the key sessions of the CPC, where he will highlight Pakistan’s commitment to the promotion of peace, the strengthening of democratic institutions, and the country’s active parliamentary role in advancing dialogue and cooperation at regional and global levels.

In his engagements, the Chairman Senate will also draw attention to the humanitarian and environmental challenges arising from recent floods and heavy rains in Pakistan. He will emphasize the urgent need for global climate justice, enhanced international cooperation, and greater support to climate-vulnerable countries like Pakistan.

Before his departure, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani underscored the vital role of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) in fostering democratic values, the rule of law, and people-centered governance among member states.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan attaches great importance to its partnership with the Commonwealth and views such platforms as pivotal in strengthening global parliamentary cooperation and promoting shared democratic ideals.