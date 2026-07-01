Gilani lauds services of Bulgarian Ambassador

Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD, JUN 1 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Bulgaria to Pakistan, Irena Genadieva Gancheva, called on Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani at Parliament House on Wednesday. The meeting focused on bilateral relations, regional developments, parliamentary cooperation, and avenues for enhancing economic and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Bulgaria. Chairman Senate congratulated Ambassador Gancheva on the successful completion of her diplomatic assignment in Pakistan and commended her efforts in strengthening the longstanding friendship between the two countries. He appreciated her contribution to promoting bilateral cooperation and fostering greater mutual understanding.

Highlighting the cordial relations between Pakistan and Bulgaria, Chairman Gilani noted that the two countries enjoy a relationship based on mutual respect, goodwill, and cooperation on regional and international issues. He described Bulgaria as an important partner of Pakistan in Europe and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further deepening bilateral engagement. The Chairman felicitated Bulgaria on becoming a full member of the Schengen Area and extended best wishes for its continued economic progress following the adoption of the Euro. He also reiterated Pakistan’s support for Bulgaria’s aspirations to join the OECD and welcomed the successful formation of the country’s new government following recent parliamentary elections.

Recalling over six decades of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Chairman Gilani stressed the importance of enhancing political engagement through high-level visits and institutional dialogue. He emphasized the need to unlock the considerable potential for economic and commercial cooperation and expressed hope for the early convening of the third session of the Pakistan-Bulgaria Inter-Governmental Commission on Economic Cooperation. The Chairman thanked Bulgaria for its support regarding Pakistan’s GSP Plus status and expressed confidence that such cooperation would continue as Pakistan prepares for the next phase of the European Union’s GSP+ framework.