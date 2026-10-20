Gilani expresses deep grief over loss of five young lives in Multan road accident

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (DNA):Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic road accident on Bosan Road in Multan that claimed the lives of five young men.

In his condolence message, the Chairman Senate described the loss of precious human lives as deeply heartbreaking, saying that the untimely demise of five young men was a great tragedy for their families and a matter of profound sorrow for the entire community.

He extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, sharing in their grief during this difficult time. He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the departed souls eternal peace, elevate their ranks in the hereafter, and give their families the strength, patience and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

Chairman Senate also emphasized that strict adherence to traffic rules and the adoption of precautionary measures are essential to safeguarding precious human lives and preventing such tragic incidents.