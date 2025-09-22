Gilani emphasis cementing bilateral ties with Australia

He lauded the outgoing Australian High Commissioner’s services, particularly in strengthening educational and cultural cooperation as well as development programmes

Saifullah Ansar

Islamabad, Sept 22 — Australian High Commissioner Mr. Neil Hawkins called on Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani at the Parliament House on Monday, where both sides held detailed discussions on advancing bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation in diverse fields.

The meeting covered a wide range of subjects, including trade, education, defence, parliamentary collaboration, cultural exchange, climate change, and people-to-people linkages.

Chairman Senate Gilani underlined the historic nature of Pakistan-Australia ties, recalling that diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1948 and have steadily grown stronger over the decades. He emphasized that both nations share democratic values and traditions of a bicameral parliamentary system, which serve as a foundation for closer cooperation.

He lauded the outgoing Australian High Commissioner’s services, particularly in strengthening educational and cultural cooperation as well as development programmes. Stressing the need to make parliamentary friendship groups more effective, Gilani highlighted that regular exchange of parliamentary delegations would further enhance mutual understanding and goodwill.

On trade and economic ties, the Chairman Senate noted that the current bilateral trade volume of USD 2.5 billion has considerable room for expansion. He proposed enhanced cooperation in agriculture, renewable energy, mineral resources, and information technology. Gilani said Pakistan is keen to boost its exports, particularly in textiles, surgical instruments, IT services, and food products, while also calling for the establishment of a joint forum for chambers of commerce and private sector stakeholders from both sides.

In the area of defence, Gilani called for deeper collaboration between Pakistan and Australia. He also appreciated Australia’s development assistance to Pakistan. On climate issues, he pointed out that Pakistan is among the most climate-vulnerable countries, having recently suffered devastating floods and rains. He stressed the need for international cooperation and a joint strategy to tackle climate challenges effectively.

The Chairman Senate further noted that Pakistan and Australia enjoy strong people-to-people ties, with a vibrant Pakistani diaspora residing in Australia and contributing to the country’s economy through remittances. He recalled his own official visit to Australia as Speaker, which he said added momentum to parliamentary engagement between the two nations.

Gilani also stressed the urgency of expediting high-level exchanges, institutionalizing annual joint parliamentary sessions, and creating thematic working groups. He underscored the importance of innovation, green transition, inclusive growth, and enhanced parliamentary coordination.

Expressing solidarity, the Australian High Commissioner conveyed his condolences over the loss of lives and damages caused by recent floods in Pakistan and assured continued cooperation.

Mr. Ginali also informed the Australian High commissioner about his visit to different areas of South Punjab where devastating flood floods have left thousands homeless. He called upon the philanthropists and welfare organisations to come forward and assist the flood affected people.

Chairman Senate Gilani also briefed the High Commissioner about the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), scheduled to be held in November this year. He extended a formal invitation to the Australian parliamentary leadership to participate in the conference, terming their participation crucial for its success.

Ms. Misbah Khar , Ambassador to ISC and Advisor to Chairman Senate informed the Australian High commissioner about the theme of ISC and overall aim of the conference.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Australia relations and working together for global and regional peace.