Gilani Calls for Stronger Defence, Trade and Investment Ties with Saudi Arabia

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD, OCT 23 /DNA/ – Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani met Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Dr Rajeh Tami Albugamy, at Aiwan-e-Sadr today and called for further strengthening the longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with particular emphasis on defence cooperation, trade, investment and economic partnership.

Mr Gilani said the two countries share deep-rooted ties based on common faith, mutual respect and brotherhood. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Kingdom and support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, expressing concern over the regional situation and emphasising the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

Mr Gilani underscored the importance of translating the longstanding friendship into stronger economic partnerships, increased investment and mutually beneficial business opportunities.

He underscored the contribution of the 2.5 million Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia to the Kingdom’s development. He also noted the significant contribution of remittances from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan’s economy.

Recalling his tenure as Federal Minister for Railways in 1986, Mr Gilani referred to the railway project connecting Al-Hofuf and Dammam in Saudi Arabia, reflecting his own association with the development of transport links between the two cities.

Ambassador Dr Rajeh Tami Albugamy said he regards Pakistan as his second home adding that the Saudi leadership has valued relations with Pakistan from the outset. He said the brotherly ties between the two countries rest on a solid foundation and expressed his resolve to build on this relationship, particularly in business, trade and investment.

Mr. Gilani expressed confidence that bilateral relations would gain further momentum during the Ambassador’s tenure.