GIFT University, APMIA partner to boost marble and minerals sector

GUJRANWALA, JUL 12 /DNA/ – GIFT University and the All Pakistan Marble Industries Association (APMIA) have joined forces to revolutionize the marble and minerals industry in Gujranwala through collaborative research, skill development, and innovation.

The partnership aims to transform Gujranwala into a center of excellence for marble and minerals processing and value addition, promoting sustainable growth, international competitiveness, and job creation.

“We are excited to partner with APMIA and contribute to the growth and development of the marble and minerals industry,” said Mr. Anwar Dar, Founder and Chairman of GIFT University.

“APMIA is excited to partner with GIFT University, leveraging our collective expertise to drive innovation, enhance skills, and boost the competitiveness of Pakistan’s marble and minerals industry,” said Muhammad Bilal Khan, Chairman of APMIA.

“This partnership will unlock new opportunities for our students and the marble and minerals industry, fostering innovation and economic growth,” said Atif Farooqi, Advisor to Chairman, GIFT University.