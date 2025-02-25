GHS Nawankilli (Now Captain Karnal Sher Keley), students of batch 1973-75 held second get together

Shamim Shahid

PESHAWAR—For second time the students of 9th and 10th classes of 1973-75 Government High School Nawan Killi ( now called as Captain Karnal Sher Khan Keley) held their get to gathering on weekend at two different places.

Convener of the most active group Engineer Saeed Ul Zaman had arranged the first ever sitting of second get together inside the school which is now converted into Government Girls High School and Government Girls Primary School. The second part of the event was arranged at Hujra of Fazal Yazdan Khan at village Taraki situated around three kilometers from school.

After first ever meeting and recalling old memories of 1973-75 at a Restaurant at Ambar Swabi on September 29th 2024, almost participants were no more strangers for each others. However, one amongst them was Qaisar Khan was new. Belong to the nearby Tarakai. Qaisar Khan and his brother Hukam Khan were also part of the batch, Unfortunately Hukam Khan had lost his last breath couple of years back whereas Qaisar Khan had served Highway Police and now enjoying retirement life. He was received with warm welcome by friends upon joining the group.

Muhammad Ikram Khan from village Totalai has also attended the get together for first time but after first ever event he remained in contact with fellows like Ahmad Saeed Khan, Fazal Yazdan and Subhan Ullah Khan. On such grounds, Ikram was familier in the group. In early 70’s only four students from Buner get education from this school and three of them are alive whereas fourth one Faiz Ur Rahman died couple of years back

Interesting part of the event was participation of respected Muhammad HUssain who had also served this school as its Principal for couple of years. However, late educationist Muhammad Junaid Khan from village Kalu Khan had served GHS Nawankilli (now Karnal Sher Keley) as its Head Master in 1973-75. Muhammad Hussain who is now above 80 had demonstrated his skill of teaching, speaking and conversation with his old students very well. Upon arrival Muhammad HUssain sb was received with warm welcome by organizers Engineer Saeed Ul Zaman, Brig (Retd) Riaz Ali, Maj (Retd) Jehan Afsar, Shams U R Rahman, Shamim Shahid and others. He remained for around half an hour and had addressed the old students.

After departure of Muhammad Hussain saib, the old students after a break of around 50 years made a brief demonstration of school morning assembly. Faqir Zaman Khan has recited verses of holy Quran whereas Muhmmad Nazir commanded the school time parade. Nazir is also retired from Armed Forces of Pakistan in a prestigious position. Later they held a brief introductory session. The School Headmistress arranged a tea party for the participants. Convener Engi8neer Saeed Ul Zaman Khan thanked the School headmistress for allowing them for a brief but colourful get to gathering inside the historical school building.

Later the participants moved towards Hujra of Fazal Yazdan Khan at village Rashakai, which was decorated with traditional farming plough and other farming materials. Remaining in courtyaward and warranda of Hujra, the participants have recalled their past memories and present day routine lives and matters. Almost of them have shared their government, private services, business and farming experiences with each others. Besides others children lives remained top of discussions and chats during over three hours gathering.

Last but not the least, on this occasion Irfan Khattak who belong to Terry area of Karak district was not only appreciated for the long journey but specially his love for the fellows as he requested the children to delay for couple of hours the event pertained to his birth day. On this occasion he was congratulated by friends. Irfan Khattak’s father had served Pakistan Tobacco Company. Therefore, he along with brother Zahoor Khattak educated till 10th from GHS Nawankilli ( Now Captain Karnal Sher keley).

The day long event was concluded with Dua by Faqir Zaman Khan and convener Engineer Saeed Ul Zaman announced third gathering on the bank of Indus in mid of coming April.