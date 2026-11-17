RAWALPINDI, Nov 17, 2026 — General Rafet Dalkıran, Commander of the Turkish Air Force, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, according to an official statement issued here.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics and avenues for enhancing bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

The COAS & CDF highlighted the deep-rooted historical, cultural and strategic ties between Pakistan and Türkiye and appreciated the strong defence partnership between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Türkiye.

The visiting dignitary reciprocated the strengthening of bilateral defence ties, appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability.

The meeting underscores the enduring defence cooperation between the two brotherly nations and their shared commitment to regional security and stability.