GHQ Meeting: Pakistan, Maldives reaffirm military brotherhood

RAWALPINDI, 7 Feb /DNA/ – Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Maldives Armed Forces, called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including bilateral defence cooperation and regional security dynamics, were discussed in detail. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the enduring bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Pakistan and the Maldives, underscoring their shared perspectives on key regional issues.

Recognizing the evolving security landscape, the two military leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and revitalizing bilateral ties, with a view to enhancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The visiting dignitary lauded Pakistan Army for its exceptional professionalism, dedication, and contributions to regional stability.