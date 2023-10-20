GHQ Meeting: COAS, Sri Lankan Army Commander discuss defense ties

Rawalpindi, OCT 20 /DNA/ – Lieutenant General H L V M Liyanage, Commander of the Sri Lankan Army called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), COAS at General Headquarters, today.

During the meeting matters of professional interest, ways for enhancing bilateral defence ties were discussed.

Sri Lankan Army Chief praised Pakistan Army for its professionalism and successes in ongoing operations for bringing peace and stability in the region. COAS highlighted that Sri Lanka has historic relations with Pakistan and its Armed Forces, particularly in the fields of Defense and Training cooperation. The visiting dignitary will also witness the Passing Out Parade at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul tomorrow.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the Commander of Sri Lankan Army laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.