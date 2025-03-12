Germany hockey team conducts practice session in Islamabad

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAR 12: Germany’s junior hockey team conducted an intense practice session at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad, focusing on refining their skills and finalizing preparations for their upcoming match.

During the session, German players worked on fitness drills, passing, and goal-scoring exercises, while the coaching staff focused on strategic planning. Hockey enthusiasts and local players were also present in the stadium, admiring the German team’s skill and technique.

Sources indicate that Germany’s tour of Pakistan is seen as a positive step for the development of hockey in the country, providing local players with an opportunity to witness and learn from international-level hockey.

Hockey experts believe that such international tours can help revive the sport in Pakistan and pave the way for more foreign teams to visit in the future.

Final Match Tomorrow!

The last match of the series will be played tomorrow at 3 PM at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, Islamabad. Come and support your country and the national game of Pakistan!