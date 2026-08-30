Sports Desk/DNA

BRUSSELS: Germany crowned a stellar campaign at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup by edging past Spain 2-1 in a gripping final to lift their fourth World Cup title. The summit clash at the Belfius Hockey Arena delivered a masterclass in tactical discipline, where the run of play told a contrasting story. Spain dominated large phases of the encounter, playing fluid, high-tempo hockey and carving out ample scoring chances. However, their failure to convert dominance into goals proved costly. Germany, true to their trademark efficiency, capitalized on the few opportunities that came their way, ruthlessly converting to secure the trophy. With this triumph, Germany matches historical milestones, echoing past eras of dominance where powerhouses like Pakistan historically claimed four World Cup titles.

Earlier in the day, the bronze medal match saw Argentina pull off a dramatic 2-1 victory over tournament co-hosts the Netherlands. A breathtaking late winner by veteran Matias Rey in the 59th minute broke Dutch hearts and sealed a well-earned podium finish for Los Leones.

While European hockey continues to set the benchmark on the global stage, the tournament’s conclusion triggers heavy introspection for nations further down the rankings, particularly Pakistan. Currently sitting 12th in the FIH world rankings—several places behind arch-rivals India, who occupy the No. 8 spot—Pakistan faces a crucial reality check.

With the Asian Games looming next month, urgency surrounds the national setup. Observers and analysts note that a strong podium finish, or even capturing the gold by defeating India, remains attainable if the team addresses its glaring structural flaws. Most critically, the goalkeeping department has been labeled entirely redundant, exposing an urgent need to scout and groom a reliable custodian under the bar. Furthermore, questions loom over the long-term coaching staff, with critics pointing to the current setup as ineffective and calling for an immediate overhaul to bring in visionary leadership capable of steering the team back to its former glory.