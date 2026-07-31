Germany demands Morocco ‘take back illegal migrants immediately’ from Spain’s Ceuta

BERLIN, JUL 31: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz demanded Friday that Morocco “take back illegal migrants immediately” after tens of thousands of people crossed the border into Spain’s north African enclave Ceuta in recent days.

Merz in a statement said he welcomed “Spain’s intention not to allow the illegal migrants onto the European continent” and added that “we expect Morocco to take the illegal migrants back immediately.”

The conservative leader of the EU’s biggest economy, who took power last year, has vowed to be tough on irregular migration, an issue that has driven support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

“Protecting the European Union’s external borders is crucial for combating illegal migration,” he added in the statement. “I clearly expect all EU member states to fulfil this obligation.

“We are in contact with the Spanish government regarding this matter. Spain wants to – and must – bring the situation in Ceuta under control as quickly as possible.”

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt meanwhile reiterated his position that Germany would maintain spot checks at its borders introduced in September 2024 and renewed every six months since beyond this September.

“Flexible and targeted border controls with other EU states must continue to be upheld,” he said in a statement. “We will extend the option for internal border controls beyond September.

“We are continuing the shift in migration policy through control, a clear course, and a firm stance.”

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he had been in touch with his Spanish and Moroccan counterparts and added that he welcomes “Morocco’s willingness to continue working closely with Spain to ensure the security of the shared border and to readmit the migrants from Ceuta as quickly as possible.”

AfD co-leader Alice Weidel meanwhile claimed in an X post that “Ceuta was left in ruins overnight” by the mass influx and argued that Germany is “likely the destination for most of these migrants.”

“Germany must prepare itself: borders must be secured and rejections rigorously enforced.

“If necessary, the Schengen Area must also be suspended,” she added about the European visa-free zone.