German MP urges greater defence role for Berlin

ISLAMABAD, SEP 1 /DNA/ – Germany must assume greater responsibility for European security while simultaneously reinforcing dialogue and trusted partnerships beyond the continent, said Mr. Christoph Schmid, Member of the German Bundestag, during a public lecture at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Monday.

Delivering a talk titled “Defence and Security Policy in a Changing World Order: Perspectives from Germany and the EU,” Mr. Schmid quoted Germany’s Defence Minister in stressing that enhanced military capabilities must go hand-in-hand with diplomacy and sustained international engagement. The event was organized by ISSI’s Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP).

Tracing Germany’s shifting strategic outlook to the Ukraine conflict, Mr. Schmid noted that the war had triggered a fundamental reassessment of Germany’s defence readiness and its reliance on external security and energy supplies. He identified recruitment, infrastructure upgrades, and more efficient procurement as Berlin’s top defence priorities, while underscoring the urgent need to strengthen societal awareness and resilience against new and emerging threats.

From the German and European vantage point, Mr. Schmid described Russia as the foremost security challenge. However, he insisted that military preparedness should not diminish the role of diplomacy. “Agreeing to disagree is also a way of building trust,” he remarked, highlighting the value of maintaining dialogue with partners across different regions.

In a noteworthy acknowledgement, Mr. Schmid commended Pakistan’s recent mediation efforts between the United States and Iran, calling the initiative a significant diplomatic achievement. He expressed Germany’s willingness to engage with Pakistan to learn from its mediation experience.

In his welcome address, Director General ISSI Ambassador Moin ul Haque observed that the global security environment is being reshaped by major-power competition, the Ukraine war, instability in the Middle East—exacerbated by the U.S.-Israel attack on Iran—military-technological transformation, and non-traditional threats. He called for a more representative and responsive global governance system that duly reflects the legitimate security concerns of developing countries. Ambassador Haque also noted the considerable potential for Pakistan-Germany cooperation in security dialogue, trade, technology, development, climate, energy, education, and regional connectivity.

Delivering concluding remarks, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President of the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), emphasized the interconnected nature of contemporary security challenges, pointing out that conflicts now generate far-reaching economic and security ripple effects. He stressed the importance of sustained transatlantic cooperation and peaceful coexistence with a rising China.

Earlier, CSP Director Dr. Neelum Nigar observed that evolving German and European defence policies carry implications well beyond Europe, and highlighted their relevance for Pakistan’s engagement with Germany and the EU across security, economic, development, climate, and connectivity domains.

The lecture was followed by an interactive Q&A session, attended by members of the diplomatic community, government officials, academics, researchers, students, media representatives, and civil-society stakeholders.