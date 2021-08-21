German FM phones Foreign Minister Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, AUG 21 /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call from Heiko Maas, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, today. The two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the critical importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan. He added that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward and Pakistan supported efforts in that direction.

The Foreign Minister added that Pakistan was working closely with regional and international partners and that Pakistan and Germany had convergent views. The Foreign Minister highlighted that Pakistan was undertaking wide diplomatic outreach to promote shared objectives.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that we must work together to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan. The international community’s support for Afghan peace process would be of vital importance in this regard.

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan also stressed that it was important for the international community to remain engaged in support of the Afghan people for ensuring humanitarian and economic assistance.

Foreign Minister Qureshi invited the German Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan to carry forward the process of substantive engagement between the two countries and close consultations on the Afghanistan issue.