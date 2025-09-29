German envoy meets finance minister to boost ties

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 29 /DNA/ – Ina Lepel, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan, called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division today.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the Finance Minister extended his best wishes and assured continued engagement to further deepen bilateral cooperation. He thanked the Government of Germany for its valuable technical and financial assistance to Pakistan and emphasized the significance of investment by German companies in diverse sectors of the economy.

Senator Aurangzeb provided the Ambassador an overview of Pakistan’s economy, highlighting recent improvements in key indices. He briefed her on the ongoing IMF review mission and Pakistan’s progress on meeting quantitative and structural benchmarks under the program. The Minister also apprised her of the devastation caused by recent floods and the broader challenges posed by climate change. He outlined the government’s commitment to fostering an investment-friendly environment, noting that the Prime Minister was clear and keen on letting the private sector lead the country’s growth.

He assured the Ambassador of full support and facilitation for foreign investors, including German firms, in expanding their footprint in Pakistan, while ensuring ease in repatriation of profits and dividends and addressing allied matters.

Ambassador Lepel recalled her previous diplomatic assignment in Pakistan from 2013 to 2015, sharing her fond memories of that period. She discussed avenues for further promoting bilateral trade and investment and expressed support for the government’s efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth by encouraging private sector participation and foreign investment in a welcoming business climate.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Germany economic cooperation and to exploring new opportunities for trade, investment, and development partnership.