German envoy calls on climate minister

ISLAMABAD, FEB 27 (DNA): Germany’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Ina Lepel, called on Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik on Friday to discuss ongoing bilateral cooperation and future collaboration in the climate sector.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, the ambassador thanked the ministry for its continued support in advancing climate action and for coordinating climate-related initiatives with provincial governments.

She briefed the minister on the range of collaborative efforts currently underway between Germany and the ministry, particularly through the German development agency GIZ.

Areas of cooperation include climate adaptation and resilience, emission control strategies, capacity building, green initiatives and pilot projects aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s climate response framework.

During the meeting, Lepel informed the minister about a proposed project titled “Integrated Climate Information Services Value Chains for Transformative Climate Action” (CISTA), which is under consideration with the ministry.

The project, commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, seeks to establish integrated climate services and improve data management systems to support evidence-based decision-making in climate policy and planning.

Dr Malik appreciated Germany’s continued partnership in supporting Pakistan’s climate agenda and welcomed the proposed CISTA initiative.

He suggested organising a joint workshop focused on data integration and information sharing to facilitate effective implementation of the project.

Both sides also discussed expanding the scope of bilateral cooperation, including joint research programmes, student and faculty exchanges, and strengthened institutional collaboration in climate-related areas.