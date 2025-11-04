German Embassy supports young hockey players in Lahore

LAHORE, NOV 4: /DNA/ – The German Embassy in Pakistan’s Cultural Attaché, Jan Gerald, paid a visit to the Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy in Lahore, where he distributed shoes among young players. The ceremony took place at the National Hockey Stadium’s turf, with Jan Gerald as the chief guest. During the event, he handed out shoes and chocolates to the boys and girls, and also presented school bags to two students.

The academy’s patron-in-chief, international hockey player Ajmal Khan Lodhi, along with vice-chairman Muhammad Yousaf Anjum, Abdul Samad, Habib Azhar, and coach Mahebullah, praised the German Embassy and the German club WTHC for their cooperation and support.

Jan Gerald expressed his pleasure in meeting the talented children at the academy, highlighting the valued relations between Pakistan and Germany in hockey. He stated, “The donation of shoes by the German club is an example of goodwill and will strengthen our relations.” He added that hockey in Pakistan can improve only if efforts are made at the grassroots level, wishing Pakistan a return to its former glory in the sport.

Ajmal Khan Lodhi thanked Jan Gerald and presented him with a souvenir.