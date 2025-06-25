German Embassy in Islamabad hosts screening of German Movie

ISLAMABAD, JUN 25 /DNA/ – The German Embassy in Islamabad, in collaboration with the Goethe Institute and the Marriot Hotel Islamabad, hosted a special screening of the famous German film “Lola Rennt” (“Run Lola Run”).

The Chargé d’affaires a. i. of the Embassy, Mr Arno Kirchhof, welcomed the guests and gave them some context about this landmark film of German cinema.

The film tells a story of a young man who urgently needs a big sum of money, otherwise gangsters will kill him. His girlfriend Lola starts running in order to save her beloved. Director Tom Tykwer tells this love story in three different variations. “Run Lola Run” is both a product of experimental cinema and a testimony to what life felt like in the Berlin of the late 1990s.

The screening was attended by a diverse audience, including representatives of the cultural world and civil society, businessmen, journalists and members of the Diplomatic Corps, but first and foremost a curious general public.