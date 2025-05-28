Wednesday, May 28, 2025
German embassy in Islamabad hosted screening of a German classic movie

| May 28, 2025
German embassy

ISLAMABAD, MAY 28 /DNA/ -The German Embassy in Islamabad, in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut and Blackbox Sounds, hosted a special screening of the acclaimed German film, Der Untertan – The Kaiser’s Lackey.

This 1951 cinematic work from then East Germany, is based on the novel by Heinrich Mann and is widely regarded as a classic of German cinema. The film chronicles the life of Diederich Hessling, a German industrialist in the early 20th century who rises through society by flattering those in power and oppressing those beneath him. The Kaiser’s Lackey offers a stark and critical portrayal of an extremely nationalistic and militarized society in the years leading up to World War I.

The screening was attended by a diverse audience, including members of civil society, cultural activists, representatives from the media, and members of the diplomatic community.

