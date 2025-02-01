German Embassy Hosts Annual Alumni Gathering in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, FEB 1 (DNA):The German Embassy in Islamabad hosted its annual Alumni gathering, bringing together a diverse group of scholars and fellows who have studied and conducted research in Germany. The event, attended by a large number of Alumni from prestigious programs such as the German Academic Exchange service (DAAD), the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation (AvH) and the CrossCulture Program (CCP), provided a platform for them to reconnect and share their experiences.

First Secretary Jan Gerald Krausser, Head of Communications and Cultural Affairs, set the stage with welcome remarks. His Excellency Alfred Grannas, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, took the opportunity to acknowledge the significant contributions of the alumni in their respective fields.

Ambassador Grannas emphasised, “I take pride in the friendships that our alumni have cultivated with Germany and its academic and research institutions. These connections are mutually beneficial as they bring together academic excellence from both countries. They stand as a shining example of German-Pakistani friendship and cooperation.”

The highlight of the event were presentations by DAAD alumnus Dr. Faisal Abbas of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Islamabad, AvH alumna Dr Samina Mehnaz of Forman Christian College University (FCC) in Lahore and CCP alumna Dr Sumbal Shehbaz of the University of Lahore as well as by Mr Shakeel Imtiaz, alumnus of a training programme of the German Federal Foreign Office who currently works for the German Society of International Cooperation (GIZ).

The event concluded with a meet-and-greet session around refreshments, allowing the alumni to reconnect and network with one another, forging new connections and renewing old friendships. Theatre and poetry performances with the participation of alumna Alina Chaudhary added a cultural note to the evening, leaving the attendees with fond memories of a memorable gathering.