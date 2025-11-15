German embassy, Goethe Institute host jazz concert in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, NOV 15 /DNA/ – The German Embassy and the Goethe Institute organised a performance of the “Eva Klesse Quartet”, a jazz band from Germany, at the premises of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in Islamabad. The band’s highly professional musical performance and the combination of modern jazz and the vibes of their German home city of Cologne energised the public at the PNCA Auditorium. The concert was organised by the German Embassy Islamabad and the Goethe Institute Karachi in collaboration with the PNCA.

German Ambassador Ina Lepel commented: “Germany is of course a country of tradition, but also has a very modern, urban and dynamic culture. We are proud to have the Eva Klesse Quartet with us in Islamabad today because they personify this side of our culture and because they are able to connect really well with the vibrant Pakistani society, especially with young people”.

The Eva Klesse Quartet had previously performed at the “World Culture Festival” in Karachi and at the Alhamra in Lahore. Islamabad is the last station of their trip.