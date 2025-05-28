German delegation calls on Dr. Shahzad Waseem

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAY 28: Visiting German Federal Foreign Office delegate Mr. Tobias Krause called on Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem at his residence to discuss matters of mutual interest and regional developments. The meeting reflected the continued engagement and deepening ties between Pakistan and Germany.

During the discussion, Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem underscored that Pakistan’s response to recent Indian aggression was swift and effective. He emphasized that Pakistan not only reaffirmed its conventional deterrence but also showcased its advancements in modern warfare capabilities and system integration. He stated that Pakistan’s narrative, rooted in truth, is being increasingly acknowledged and supported by the international community.

Senator Waseem termed the consistent global highlighting of the Jammu & Kashmir as core issue is a significant diplomatic success for Pakistan.

Commenting on recent trilateral talks held in Beijing between the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China, he welcomed the decision to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan. He termed it a strategic milestone for the region, with the potential to stabilize Afghanistan, enhance regional connectivity, boost economic development, and strengthen the collective fight against terrorism.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to furthering bilateral cooperation and promoting regional peace and development.