German Companies invited to take benefit of investment opportunities in Pakistan

Islamabad, APR 28 /DNA/ – Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) leading a delegation called on Alfred Grannas, Ambassador of Germany and discussed with him matters for further increasing bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Germany.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the current bilateral trade of around USD 4 billion between Pakistan and Germany can be further increased by renewed efforts from both sides.

He stressed for strong business linkages between the private sectors of Pakistan and Germany to explore all untapped areas of business cooperation. He thanked Germany for cooperating with Pakistan in many areas including energy saving, education and skills development and said that being an advanced country, Germany can help Pakistan to improve its economy.

He said that over 40 German companies are already working in Pakistan in various sectors including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automobile, wholesale and stressed that more German companies should take advantage of the investment opportunities in Pakistan, which is a huge market of around 230 million consumers. He also invited the German Ambassador to visit ICCI for an interaction with the business community.

Addressing the delegation, Alfred Grannas, Ambassador of Germany said that his country shares deep ties with Pakistan. He said that he is working to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries. He said that Germany can help Pakistan in renewable energy.

He said that with the improvement in Pakistan’s economy, he would encourage German companies to explore Pakistan for business and investment. He said that he can connect ICCI with the German trade promotion agency in Dubai to enhance business linkages between the private sectors of both countries. He said that Germany can also cooperate with Pakistan in the electric vehicles sector.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that Germany should cooperate with Pakistan in solar energy to cope with the energy shortage and provide cheap electricity to the people.

Engr. Muhammad Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said that Pakistan and Germany should cooperate in the construction sector as due to rising population, Pakistan is an attractive market for construction activities.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader ICCI said that German automobile companies should consider setting up assembly lines in Pakistan, which is a good market for German automobile brands.