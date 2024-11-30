German Christmas Market 2024 attracts huge audiences

ISLAMABAD, /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Islamabad orchestrated a festive extravaganza by hosting a annual Christmas Market at Islamabad Serena Hotel. This enchanting event immersed attendees in the rich traditions of German Christmas celebrations, offering a delightful blend of culinary delights, shopping, and joyous merriment.

The market showcased an array of authentic German delicacies that tantalized the taste buds of visitors, including homemade cakes and cookies meticulously crafted to capture the essence of German holiday traditions. Attendees were treated to a sensory journey, experiencing the warmth and flavors synonymous with Christmas in Germany.

The air was filled with the spirit of the season as visitors strolled through the market, discovering unique treasures and handcrafted gifts that reflected the artistry and craftsmanship of German culture. From charming ornaments to exquisite trinkets, the shopping experience transported attendees to a winter wonderland brimming with festive cheer.

The ambiance was further heightened by the vibrant atmosphere, resonating with laughter and the joyful sounds of the season. Families and friends came together to partake in the festivities, creating cherished memories against the backdrop of the embassy’s beautifully adorned Christmas Market.

In organizing this event, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany aimed to share the magic of German Christmas traditions with the local community, fostering cultural exchange and promoting the universal spirit of joy and togetherness during the holiday season. The Christmas Market served as a testament to the enduring bonds of friendship and goodwill between Germany and Pakistan, as both nations came together to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in true German style.

The German Ambassador to Pakistan, Alfred Grannas, said on this occasion: “With this bazaar we want to welcome the merriest time of the year – especially for all those away from their homes. Christmas is all about sharing our joy. This is why the proceeds from this event will be donated to families in need.”

The German ambassador also visited various stalls and showed keen interest in items displayed on the stalls. He interacted with the stalls owners as well and got first hand information about their experiences.

Earlier the German Defence Attache Christian Ziese spelled out salient features of the Christmas bazaar. He welcomed the audience.

Last year, the German embassy successfully hosted a bazaar at the same venue. The event garnered significant attendance, with diplomats and the general public alike participating in large numbers. Their presence reflected a shared commitment to supporting the German embassy’s commendable initiative, which aims to provide substantial assistance to those in need.