Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Main Menu

German ambassador visits Madrassa in Mohra Sharif

| January 13, 2026
German ambassador visits Madrassa in Mohra Sharif

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 /DNA/ – The German Ambassador to Pakistan, Ina Lepel, visited the madrassa at Mohra Sharif on Wednesday, engaging directly with students in a significant cultural and diplomatic outreach.

Ambassador Lepel spent considerable time interacting with the students, observing their classes, and discussing their curriculum. She expressed her admiration for the students’ dedication and keen interest in their religious studies.

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

German ambassador visits Madrassa in Mohra Sharif

German ambassador visits Madrassa in Mohra Sharif

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 /DNA/ – The German Ambassador to Pakistan, Ina Lepel, visited the madrassaRead More

Japan grants Pakistan ¥2.9 billion for child hospital in Multan

Japan grants Pakistan ¥2.9 billion for child hospital in Multan

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 /DNA/ – Japan has extended a grant aid of 2,910 million JapaneseRead More

Comments are Closed