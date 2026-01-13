German ambassador visits Madrassa in Mohra Sharif
ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 /DNA/ – The German Ambassador to Pakistan, Ina Lepel, visited the madrassa at Mohra Sharif on Wednesday, engaging directly with students in a significant cultural and diplomatic outreach.
Ambassador Lepel spent considerable time interacting with the students, observing their classes, and discussing their curriculum. She expressed her admiration for the students’ dedication and keen interest in their religious studies.
