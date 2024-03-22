German Ambassador meets FM Aurangzeb to enhance bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, MAR 22 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, Alfred Grannas, called on Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, to discuss matters of mutual interest and to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany.

Minister for Finance & Revenue, Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb, acknowledged the long-standing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany. He appreciated the support provided by the German Government for various projects in Pakistan.

The Minister also apprised the German Ambassador about the conclusion of the second review of IMF under the Standby Arrangement (SBA) and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to implement prudent fiscal policies and structural reforms in various sectors to enhance economic resilience and attract investments.

Ambassador Alfred Grannas appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to economic reforms and expressed Germany’s continued support for Pakistan’s development initiatives. Ambassador Grannas also highlighted the importance of mutual cooperation in various sectors and reiterated Germany’s commitment to further strengthen the economic ties with Pakistan.

Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb underscored the significance of bilateral trade between the two nations, recognizing Germany as the most important trading partner for Pakistan in the European Union (EU). He stressed the need to further enhance bilateral trade.

In conclusion, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation and foster stronger economic ties between Pakistan and Germany.