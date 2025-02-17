German ambassador hosts reception for visiting WTHC Hockey Team in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, FEB 17 (DNA): The Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, Grannas, hosted a warm reception in honour of the German hockey team Wiesbadener Tennis- und Hockey-Club (WTHC), which is currently visiting Pakistan to participate in friendly matches under the Prime Minister Youth Programme. The event, was attended by prominent political figures and members of the sports fraternity, further underscoring the significance of sports in strengthening German-Pakistan relations.

Ambassador Grannas expressed his deep appreciation for the visit, calling it an excellent initiative that provides a unique platform to strengthen bilateral ties between Germany and Pakistan through sports. He highlighted the importance of such exchanges, noting how they foster goodwill, cooperation, and mutual understanding.

The Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy, known for its active role in promoting hockey, has arranged matches in Lahore and Islamabad as part of the visit. The event reflects a growing trend of diplomacy through sports, where international teams, such as WTHC, have the opportunity to showcase their skills, share experiences, and develop long-lasting connections with local communities.

The Wiesbadener Tennis- und Hockey-Club (WTHC), founded in 1910, is renowned for its commitment to excellence and its contributions to the development of hockey in Germany.

This 32-member contingent, led by German hockey legend Stefan Blöcher, includes players from the Men’s 1 team, officials, and several businessmen from the Frankfurt region. The team is in Pakistan from February 10 to February 18, 2025.

The visit represents a significant opportunity to foster collaboration, cultural exchange, and sportsmanship, aligning with the goals of the Prime Minister Youth Programme. It also provides a unique avenue for showcasing the talents of the athletes while promoting the friendship between Pakistan and Germany.