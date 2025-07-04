German ambassador Grannas leaving after completing tenure

ISLAMABAD, JUL 4 /DNA/ – Germany’ Ambassador to Pakistan, Alfred Grannas, is set to depart after completing his tenure, marking the end of a significant diplomatic chapter. His exit coincides with the upcoming departures of envoys from the European Union (EU), Denmark, and Austria in August, signaling a major shift in Pakistan’s diplomatic landscape.

Notably, the EU’s Ambassador Androulla Kaminara and Austria’s Ambassador Andrea Wicke, both female diplomats, will be replaced by male successors, bringing a change in gender representation among key missions. Meanwhile, Hungary and South Korea have already bid farewell to their ambassadors, further adding to the diplomatic turnover.

Grannas, who served during a period of strengthened Pakistan-Germany relations, emphasized trade and development cooperation. His successor is expected to continue fostering bilateral ties. Similarly, the new EU and Austrian envoys will face challenges in maintaining engagement on trade, security, and human rights.

Analysts suggest this wave of departures could signal a broader realignment in Pakistan’s foreign relations. The incoming ambassadors will need to navigate complex geopolitical dynamics, including Pakistan’s economic challenges and evolving global partnerships.

As Islamabad prepares to welcome new diplomatic faces, observers await how these changes will influence Pakistan’s engagement with Europe and East Asia in the coming months.