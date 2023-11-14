German ambassador, FM Jilani discuss bilateral relations
ISLAMABAD, NOV 14 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Germany, Alfred Grannas, met with Foreign Minister Jalil Jilani in Islamabad, on Tuesday.
The discussions centered on enhancing bilateral relations, emphasizing the commitment to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.
Both parties also deliberated on regional and global developments during the productive meeting.
