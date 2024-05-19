Sunday, May 19, 2024
Generals Campbell, COAS Munir highlight bilateral military cooperation

May 19, 2024
COAS Munir

RAWALPINDI, MAY 19 /DNA/ – General Angus J. Campbell, Chief of Defence Forces Australia, paid a visit to General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today. During their meeting, they engaged in discussions on matters of bilateral professional interest, with a particular focus on the global and regional security environment and cooperation between the two Armed Forces. Both parties expressed a mutual desire to further expand military-to-military cooperation.

The Australian Chief of Defence Forces expressed his admiration for the high professional standards maintained by the Pakistan Armed Forces, their notable achievements in the fight against terrorism, and their continued efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

