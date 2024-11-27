General Zhang Youxia visit GHQ; interacts with top military leadership

DNA

General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People’s Republic of China, visited General Headquarters (GHQ) along with a high-level delegation.

The distinguished guest held a one-on-one meeting with General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), followed by delegation-level discussions.

The engagements focused on matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, measures for regional stability, and enhancing bilateral defense cooperation. General Asim Munir underscored the enduring and all-weather nature of Pakistan-China relations, emphasizing their foundation of mutual trust and cooperation. He affirmed that this historic partnership has withstood the test of time and is poised to grow further. The COAS thanked Chinese leadership for standing firmly with Pakistan, irrespective of changes in the international and regional environment.

Vice Chairman Zhang Youxia expressed China’s deep appreciation for Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to their strategic partnership. He commended the Pakistan Army’s resolve and professionalism in its ongoing counter-terrorism efforts and reiterated China’s determination to further strengthen this enduring relationship.

Earlier, upon his arrival at GHQ, General Zhang Youxia laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada, paying homage to Pakistan’s martyrs. He was accorded a warm reception, including a guard of honor presented by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Arm