General Practice hosts Consultants dinner celebrating over 500 surgeries

ISLAMABAD, SEP 15 (DNA) – General Practice Hospital proudly hosted its first annual Consultants’ Dinner on the evening of September 13, 2025, to honor the dedication and excellence of its consultants across diverse fields and specialties.

The event marked a significant milestone for the hospital, which has successfully crossed 500 surgeries since its inception only a few months ago. This achievement underscores the hospital’s rapid growth and its commitment to delivering quality healthcare through teamwork, innovation, and patient-centered care.

The dinner was attended by 107 consultants, representing a wide spectrum of specialties. The evening provided a platform for doctors to network, exchange ideas, and explore opportunities for collaboration. A key highlight of the evening was the encouragement for consultants to support one another through internal referrals and interdisciplinary teamwork, reinforcing General Practice Hospital’s mission of providing comprehensive, coordinated, and accessible healthcare under one roof.

Speaking at the event, hospital leadership expressed gratitude for the consultants’ continued dedication:

“This milestone belongs to our doctors. Their expertise, compassion, and teamwork have made General Practice Hospital a trusted name in such a short time. We believe that by working together, we not only grow our individual practices but also create lasting value for our patients and the community.”

The Consultants’ Dinner blended appreciation with forward-looking dialogue, setting the tone for future growth, collaboration, and the hospital’s ongoing mission to make advanced healthcare affordable and accessible in Islamabad.

General Practice Hospital, located in the New Blue Area, Islamabad, is a modern secondary-care facility offering comprehensive medical and surgical services. With cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art operating theaters, and a team of handpicked consultants, the hospital is rapidly establishing itself as a center of excellence in patient care.