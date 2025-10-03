General Practice Hospital Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Initiative for October 2025

ISLAMABAD – OCT 3 (DNA): In recognition of International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, General Practice Hospital is proud to launch a community-focused health initiative aimed at promoting early detection and treatment of breast cancer. Throughout October 2025, the hospital will be offering subsidized screening X-Ray mammography for just PKR 3,000, along with free consultations from qualified female breast surgeons.

Breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent forms of cancer among women in Pakistan. However, when detected early, the chances of successful treatment and survival increase significantly. The hospital’s campaign is centered on increasing accessibility and awareness, especially among women who may not otherwise have access to reliable screening services.

Patients will be welcomed into a safe, hygienic, and confidential environment, ensuring their comfort and privacy throughout the process. The initiative is designed to encourage women to prioritize their health without the burden of high medical costs or social stigma.

“We understand the fear and uncertainty that can come with breast cancer screening,” said a representative from General Practice Hospital. “That’s why we’re committed to providing compassionate, affordable, and professional care during this awareness month. Early detection saves lives — and we want every woman to have that chance.”

The hospital also urges corporate organizations, educational institutions, and community groups to support the campaign by circulating this information among their members and encouraging participation.

This initiative reflects General Practice Hospital’s ongoing commitment to community health and women’s wellness. Women are encouraged to take advantage of this timely opportunity to get screened, seek advice, and take proactive steps toward a healthier future.

Appointments can be booked by contacting the hospital directly.

Together, we can help raise awareness, fight stigma, and save lives through early detection.